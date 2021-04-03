Karachi temperature hits 44°C for first time in April since Pakistan’s Independence

KARACHI – Heat in Pakistan’s southern port city has broken all previous record as it witnessed sizzling 44°C for the first time during the month of April since independence of the country.

Before independence, the port city recorded 44.4°C on April 14, 1947, local media reported.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the temperature was recorded at 42°C at 1pm in Karachi but it instantly went up by 2°C. Humidity in the air was recorded at 5%.

Earlier today, the PDM in its prediction had said that the heat-wave over Karachi is likely to continue today. Maximum temperature is likely to range in 40-42 oC today and decrease to 37/38 oC tomorrow.

Wind direction will generally be from north/northeast today.

People are advised to avoid exposure to open sun especially during 11am to 4pm, peak heat hours, and use plenty of drinks, the PMD said.

