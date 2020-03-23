Karachi, Sukkur airports to be shut from today

OUR CORRESPONDENT KARACHI The Civil Aviation Authority on Monday decided to close Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport and Sukkur’s airport for all domestic flights from March 24 till April 4 as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of coronavirus in the country. The airports will “remain closed for all types of Domestic Incoming/Outgoing Passenger Flight Operations with effect from Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 0100 UTC/ 0600 PST till April 4, 2020,” said the notification issued by the CAA. The decision was taken amid the lockdown imposed in the province to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus that has affected more than 800 people in the country and claimed six lives.