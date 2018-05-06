Karachi suffers loadshedding

Several areas of Karachi continued to face pro-longed outages on Saturday as K-Electric’s Bin Qasim power plant could not be restored even after the passage of two days.

K-Electric was earlier at odds with Sui Southern Gas Company for non-provision of gas. But now when the availability is there, K-Electric’s plants have undergone a technical fault.

While naming the power interruption as a result of load management, K-Electric is troubling the Karachiites with a loadshedding of 10-12 hours.

According to the spokesperson, a temporary extension of 1-3 hours has been made in the dura-tion of power outges in the metropolis. In the exempted areas, a 3-hour loadshedding schedule has been issued.

K-Electric authorities have comforted the peo-ple saying that the availability —.INP

