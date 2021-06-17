Karachi: Strong gusts and heavy rains are expected

Strong gusts and heavy rains are expected in Karachi today (Thursday), according to the Pakistan meteorological department (PMD), with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issuing a high warning for the Jinnah International Airport.

Between June 17 and 19, the CAA ordered airside and fire departments to take emergency precautions due to a prediction of light showers and high winds in the city.

Small aircraft and helicopters should carry additional weight, it added, and the appropriate authorities were advised to transfer aircraft to hangars to prevent damage from high winds.

The Met Department predicts rain in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, Padaidan, Rohri, Hyderabad, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Tharparkar, Khairpur, and Sanghar.

Last week, the Met Office predicted that this year’s monsoon season will bring more rain to Karachi and other areas of Sindh than normal.

According to the report, the average amount of rain in Karachi in July is 60mm, 60.9mm in August, and 11mm in September.

The PMD stated in a monsoon outlook alert for the whole nation that the rainy season would begin between June 27 and June 30, this year.

