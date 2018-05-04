Karachi sizzling under intense heat-spell

Emergency declared in hospitals

Staff Reporter

Karachi is sizzling under an intense heat spell that is expected to last three days starting from Thurs-day, the Met Office has said.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Depart-ment (PMD), several parts of Sindh including Kara-chi will be gripped with hot and dry weather that will likely take the mercury to 43°C or higher in the next few days.

A heatwave alert issued on the PMD website says the weather on Thursday and Friday(today) will be “hot/very hot and dry”, with the maximum tem-perature hitting 43 de-grees and humidity drop-ping to 10-20 per cent during the evenings.

The sweltering heat will start subsiding on Satur-day, with the temperature dropping to a maximum of 37°C and weather turn-ing warm.

“Karachi endured toatemperature between of 41 on , while today ( Friday) the maximum temperature will be be-tween 40-42°C and the humidity will drop to 15pc,” PMD Director General Dr Ghulam Rasul told Dawn.com.

“We’re expecting a 1-2 degree rise in temperature compared to the average. The weather will remain extremely dry during the night due to a halt in coastal winds but the hu-midity will reach normal levels on the third day [Saturday],” Dr Rasul said.

He said the chances of heatwaves gripping Kara-chi this month and in June are very high. The coastal areas especially may have to endure heatwaves if the sea breeze stops blowing under the influence of a low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea.

“We are also in touch with K-Electric and have advised them to manage their load due to an ex-pected rise in the tem-perature, especially in low-income group areas, where people don’t have alter-native means of keeping their fans run-ning.”

He said the Met Office will issue a special advi-sory prior to the onset of any heatwave in any part of the country so that residents and the authori-ties can take precaution-ary measures to avoid any losses.

The Met Office chief said the mercury in Karachi will remain a degree or two above the normal tem-perature in May and June, adding that the av-erage temperature this month had been 38°C, which means that it is ex-pected to rise to 39-40 degrees. The weather will start improving as mon-soon ap-proaches the country in July, he said.

According to Dr Rasul, the Met Office recently held a workshop in Kara-chi to alert and aware the public about heatwaves.

“We need to give relief to people suffering from heatwaves who reside in low-income areas as they often don’t have ventila-tion in their houses, and live in congested neighbourhoods.”

The sizzling temperatures in Pakistan made interna-tional headlines earlier this week when it was re-ported that Nawabshah (Shaheed Benazirabad) in Sindh may have endured the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth in the month of April.

A high of 50.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Shaheed Benazirabad on April 30, with dozens suf-fering heat strokes and business activities coming to a halt in the city.

Sindh Health Department here on Thursday declared a red alert at all its hospitals across Karachi division for prompt handling of heat stroke case in view of two days heat wave

warning issued by meteorological department.

Special Secretary for Health, Akram Khowaja, through a notification, said that a round the clock emergency is being declared hence 100 percent presence of doctors and all other medical as well as para-medical staff must be ensured in each of the facilities from Thursday to Friday.