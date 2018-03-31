Karachi sizzles at 41 degrees on Friday

Karachi sizzling at 41 degrees Celsius Friday added to the misery of citizens in general who had to repeatedly brave bouts of power cuts under an unannounced load-shedding resorted by

K-electric (KE).

Environmentalists reminding that the heat spell may continue for a few more days, with little chances of rain, said climate change playing erratic needed to be countered through a pragmatic approach on part of city planners as well as people in their individual capacities.

“This is high time we realize that the concrete jungle witnessed around are adequately complemented with vegetation and greenery,” said Dr. Tahir Qureishi.

Healthcare providers supplementing said people to protect themselves from the hazards of intense weather conditions must ensure optimum intake of water with due care to dress simply, preferably cotton, and keeping their head covered.

“Protein consumption must be restricted with preferable choice for fresh vegetable and fruit,” said Dr. Tahir Aleem.

Experts were unanimous that simple and cost effective practices coupled with a practical approach can help people in general to protect themselves against the vagaries of weather.—APP

