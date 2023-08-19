KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather across Sindh during the next couple of days.

As per the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan.

A weak westerly wave is also present in northern parts of the country.

Under the influence of these systems, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province including the port city during the next couple of days.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 30-32 degree Celsius on Sunday and 31-33C on Monday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Dadu remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 41C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 74 per cent.