KARACHI – Parts of Sindh including Karachi received scattered showers on Friday, providing some respite to the heat-stricken people.

The rains, though light, helped decrees the mercury level, providing some relief to the people from the prevailing muggy weather.

This relief, however, was short-lived as high humidity after the stoppage of rains again made the weather sultry that caused people to sweat profusely.

Pakistan Meteorological department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of Sindh during the next couple of days. However, light rain/drizzle is expected in coastal areas including Karachi.

Rainfall (mm)

Rohri 37, Larkana 23, Mohenjo Daro 20, Karachi 01.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating most parts Pakistan. A westerly wave is also present over upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of Sindh during Friday night.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Khar, Kashmore, Larkana, Naushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad during the period.

Light rain/drizzle is likely at isolated places in coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi during the period.

On Saturday, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. Light rain/drizzle is also likely at isolated places in coastal areas including the port city during the period.

On Friday, maximum temperature in Karachi was recorded 33 degree Celsius. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 75 percent.

Maximum temperature in Karachi is likely to remain in the range of 32-35 C during the next couple of days.