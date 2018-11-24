Karachi: SC orders to continue anti-encroachment drive

Staff Reporter

The Supreme Court of Pakistan Saturday ordered authorities to continue Karachi anti-encroachment drive without any interruption and immediately remove encroachments on the route of circular railway.

Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed issued the orders during a meeting on removal of encroachments from the city, held at Supreme Court Karachi Registry.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including Karachi Development Authority Director General Sami Siddiqui and Municipal Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman.

During the meeting, KDA officials submitted a report on the ongoing anti-encroachment drive, besides presenting past maps and images of the city to the acting chief justice.

On the occasion, Justice Gulzar pointed out encroachments on different lakes and parks in the city. He ordered to continue the drive uninterrupted and restore old parks and lakes.

The acting chief justice directed for restoring the city to its actual condition 30 years ago, warning that no hurdle would be tolerated in the way of the anti-encroachment drive.

Justice Gulzar said he wanted to see what action was taken against land mafia, adding that they wanted to see clean and green Karachi. He also pointed to illegal occupation of ‘Cheel Kothi’ in the city’s PECHS area and ordered its recovery.

Expressing his displeasure with Sindh Building Control Authority officials, the acting chief justice said if they had been dutiful then Karachi would not have been in the state it is today. “You acted as facilitators in illegal occupation of lands in the city,” he remarked. Justice Gulzar also ordered railways officials to immediately remove all encroachments on the route of Karachi Circular Railway.

