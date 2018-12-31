Karachi saved from terror attack planned for New Year night

Security forces Saturday night foiled a major terror bid designed to target New Year eve in Karachi and arrested five suspects, local media reported.

Police received a tip-off regarding the presence of some suspicious persons in PIB Colony. The security forces raided the place where the suspects opened fire on the police van and also hurled a hand grenade.

In the attack, all police officials remained safe.

The security forces recovered a motorcycle that was fitted with explosive, three hand grenades and other weapons during the operation.

According to DIG East Zone Aamir Farooq, the suspects were planning to target New Year Eve in the city.

The identity of the suspects have not been revealed so far and it is yet to be known from which militant group they are working for.

In November, militants of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army attempted to attack the Chinese Consulate compound but it was failed by Pakistani forces by killing all the three attackers.

Two policemen and two other perons who identified as father and son were also martyred in the attack that happened around at 9:30 am in Clifton Block 4, an area of the metropolitan.

