Karachi safe city project being undertaken

Apex body meeting; Streets names after Altaf being renamed

Our Special Correspondent

The Apex Committee of Sindh has observed that the Safe City Project of the metropolis has been delayed due to the intervention of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sindh, therefore it was decided to take the NAB into confidence and restart the process as early as possible.

A meeting of the Apex Committee was held on Thursday at the Chief Minister House with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

Those who attended the meeting included provincial ministers, Sohail Anwar Siyal, Syed Nasir Shah, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, chief secretary, Corps Commander Karachi, Chief Secretary, DG Rangers, Principal Secretary to CM, AG Sindh, Home Secretary, IGP Sindh, Director FIA, provincial heads of intelligence agencies and other concerned officers.

The agenda of the meeting discussed in details includes draft madaris law, Karachi Safe city project, Cybercrime, detention powers under ATA, trial of street crime cases, issues of land grabbing, security of banks, installation of trackers in motorcycles, security audit of Dargahs, standard registration number plates, operation in Katcha.

The meeting took up the issue of Safe City Project and expressed reservation on its unnecessary delay. The meeting was told that the project was started with hiring of a Consultant but with the start NAB Sindh wrote a letter to the concerned officers. The consultancy is of Rs40 million, therefore the concerned officers put the project on the back burner. On this the chief minister said that the NAB was told that the procurement has not been started and the work is being started right from hiring consultant but even then the NAB did not withdraw its letter.

The Apex Committee said that the project was most important and it must be implemented as has been conceived. AT this the chief minister directed chief secretary to hold a meeting of IT team and other concerned officers and took the NAB into confidence and start the project afresh.

In the last Apex Committee meeting, the Rangers had sought detention powers under ATA. On this the chief minister directed the chief secretary to send the matter to the provincial cabinet for discussion and approval.

The matter of trial of Street Crime Cases in ATC courts was taken up in the meeting. It was pointed out that the judiciary was of the view that the street crime could not be tried into ATCs.

Taking part in the discussion the members said that when gun is used in the street crime it could be tried in the ATC. Therefore, the chief minister decided to introduce legal reforms in consultation with the Sindh Judicial Academy.

“I want the street criminals must be dealt severely, we have restored peace in the city with heavy price and now the street criminals would not allowed to keep the citizens harassed, insecure and afraid,” he said and directed Law Minister to expedite the process of consultation and bring the matter in the cabinet and in the assembly.

The land grabbing issue also came under discussion on which the meeting was told that the operation was in progress and it was also producing results.