Karachi roads

Karachi is the biggest city of our country with a vast number of challenges. Through the courtesy of your newspaper, I want to highlight some of the problems on roads of our beloved city of lights. Because of huge population, there is huge traffic on roads of Karachi. There are less proper traffic semaphores to control the traffic and we still rely mostly on traffic police controlling traffic manually.

Then half of the roads at some of the places in Karachi are taken by restaurants illegally which causes vehicles to pass from one or two lanes on roads which contains four lanes. There are fewer facilities for common people who cannot afford to have a car or motorcycle as there is a massive collapse in our local transportation system. I am not saying that there is no local transport in the city, but we can have and we deserve much more than what we are having now. After that ban on Chinchi Rikshaw by Sindh High Court, the same job is done by other compact rikshaws. I am an eye witness that before that ban, the chinchi had four seats at the front for men and three seats at the back for women. While now after that ban the rikshaws which had just three seats have somehow adjusted six seats and men and women both sit there combined with too much difficulty but they have to as they are helpless with same fares.

VIP movement also distracts and make common people pissed off, as the roads are blocked and people have to wait for hours in traffic, and if they have an(y) emergencies still they have to wait for the VIP to pass first which is not acceptable. There are many more problems on the roads on Karachi we need to fix, but these were some where the concerned authorities should have a look and help out the people of Karachi, while citizens also need to cooperate for better results.

FATIMAH MIRZA

Karachi

