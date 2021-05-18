Karachi records the hottest night with 32.5°C

Karachi reported the highest temperature at night since 2015, with 32.5°C, due to the suspension of sea breeze caused by tropical cyclone Tauktae, according to The News on Tuesday.

A brief heatwave that engulfed Karachi was so extreme, according to Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfraz, that the temperature stayed at 40°C even after sunset.

According to him, the night between Sunday and Monday was the second hottest in Pakistan’s history, with a minimum temperature of 32.5°C.

“The night on May 8, 2015, was the hottest night on record with 34°C,” said Sarfraz, adding that the weather is likely to remain very hot over the next two nights in the city.

The Met official predicted that the weather would return to May-like conditions on Wednesday afternoon, with the return of the sea breeze, and that the maximum temperature would exceed 38°C on that day.

Dust storms, thunderstorms, and rains with a few moderate to strong falls and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph are likely to occur in Tharparkar and Umerkot districts, as well as scattered locations in Badin and Sanghar districts, over the next 36 hours, due to the cyclone’s impact.

The mild, dry weather with strong winds is expected to last until the evening in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, and Thatta districts.

Fruit orchards in the aforementioned districts can be harmed by strong winds. Since sea conditions are expected to stay rough to very rough, Sindh fishermen are advised to suspend their operations until Wednesday.

