Karachi ranked 7th least livable city in the world

Karachi has been included to yet another list of the world’s ten least livable cities.

Pakistan’s financial capital was named the world’s eighth least livable city, while Auckland, New Zealand was named the most livable city.

Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, was classified as the fourth least livable city in the world.

The Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) Global Liveability Index published its 2021 edition, which included these ranks.

Damascus continues to be the world’s most uninhabitable city.

Cities in the Asia-Pacific region scored 68.6, which was lower than the previous average of 73.09 before the coronavirus epidemic.

In most liveable cities “Auckland rose to the top of the ranking owing to its successful approach in containing the COVID-19 pandemic,” the EIU said.

“European cities fared particularly poorly in this year’s edition,” the EIU said, adding that eight of the top 10 biggest falls in the rankings were of European cities.

For example, Vienna dropped from first to 12th position. For numerous years, the Austrian capital has topped the list, typically tied with Melbourne.

Here is the complete list of the world’s ten least livable cities in 2021:

Damascus, Syria

Lagos, Nigeria

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Algiers, Algeria

Tripoli, Libya

Karachi, Pakistan

Harare, Zimbabwe

Douala, Cameroon

Caracas, Venezuela

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/