Karachi, Qambar-Shahdadkot rated as a high-risk area for polio

Our Special Correspondent

No polio case has been detected in the province of Sindh province from the last one year, however, Karachi and Qambar-Shahdadkot district has been rated as high-risk areas.

This was disclosed in a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazul-ur-Rehman to review the performance of polio programme here at the CM House here on Monday. The meeting was attended by Provincial Coordinator POCC Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Health Fazal Pechuho, Provincial Coordinator Emergency Operation Center (EOC) (Fayaz Jatoi and Aziz Memon of International Polio plus Committee Rotary International.

The chief minister was told that all polio activities are guided by the National Emergency Action Plan (NEAP). Globally, Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only remaining countries with polio. In 2018 to date, Pakistan reported three cases (all from district Dukki of Balochistan), and Afghanistan eight cases. In Sindh, all six districts of Karachi are still classified as ’Tier 1’ core reservoir, means districts of highest risk.

No Polio case has been detected in Sindh as compared to last year when two polio cases were reported and both were from Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gadap. The virus isolated from environmental sites (taken from sewage system), indicating ongoing virus transmission. ln Karachi sample is taken from 11 sites every month. In May only Machhar Colony Gadap came positive. In Northern Sindh, the sample was taken from six Sites and Kamber became positive. On this, the chief minister said that the situation could not be termed as normal. All the stakeholders, partners and civil society have to work together to make Pakistan polio-free zone.

The chief minister was told that the three tiers structure provides oversight and direction to the polio programme. The Provincial Task Force led by Chief Minister and or Chief Secretary meets quarterly and has a membership of secretaries, Health and Education, all Commissioners, LEAs, and provincial heads of partner agencies.