Karachi projects should be included in CPEC: Sattar

Staff Reporter

Leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Farooq Sattar, has suggested that several key projects of Karachi could be included in the China Pakitan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Speaking to the media on Monday, the MQM-P leader said he was disappointed for what he termed the Prime Minister neglecting Karachi based projects during discussions in his recent visit to China.

‘Important projects like K-IV and a few others could be made part of the CPEC’, he suggested.

Talking on the differences within the party, Sattar called upon MQM workers to take a stand to restore democracy within the party. ‘Senior leaders of the party were given show-cause notice and it caused resentment among the workers,’ said Sattar.

He was of the view that some party leaders claim that democracy had been restored in the MQM-P, ‘which is not the case’, he added.

