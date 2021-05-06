Karachi problems to be resolved amicably: Nasir Shah

On the direction of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah to resolve the issues of Karachi.

Minister for Irrigation Sohail Anwar Siyal, Minister for Education and President Karachi Division Saeed Ghani, Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh and General Secretary PPP Sindh Waqar Mehdi, PPP Karachi Division General Secretary Javed Nagori, MNAs Qadir Patel, Shahida Rahmani, Naz Baloch, Jam Karim Jokhio, MPAs Saleem Baloch, Sajid Jokhio, Shahina Sher Ali, Shazia Karim Sanghar, Shamim Mumtaz, Anthony Naveed, Former Member National Assembly Abdul Hakim Baloch, Presidents and General Secretaries of all the districts of Karachi Division participated.

At the meeting, PPP elected representatives and officials pointed out problems in their respective areas and pointed out water, road repairs, drainage, occupation of cemeteries, lack of education and health facilities and shortage of staff in schools.

Qadir Patel said that two boys degree colleges should be set up in Keamari district and the water problem should be solved. He said that non-functional RO plants should be activated immediately.

MNAs Shahida Rahmani, Naz Baloch and Liaquat Askani said that there was a severe water crisis in the West district and attention should be paid to water issues and a medical university or college should be set up in the district.

Representatives of Malir said that the three hydrants operating in Malir should be required to operate for 10 hours instead of 18 hours.

Sajid Jokhio suggested that water was available in wells built from the time of the British.

By activating wells 7, 8, 9 and 10, water could be supplied to Khokhrapar and surrounding areas.

The PPP elected representatives and officials said that district development committees should be formed in Karachi like other districts of Sindh and their suggestions should be included in the development works in different districts of Karachi city.

Addressing the meeting, Nasir Hussain Shah said that a meeting has been held with the elected representatives and officials of Karachi on the instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The PPP leadership has given special instructions to solve the problems of Karachi. Shah said that meetings of representatives of all districts of Karachi would be held soon with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said that Karachi is ours and full attention is being paid to the solution of Karachi’s problems.