Karachi prepares for PSL final, cricket fans excited

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Cricket fanatics in Karachi are all set to witness history this Sunday as the city of lights is gearing up for hosting the epic PSL finale between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

In order to get citizens feel the jamboree already, the city has been adorned with hoardings and standees signifying the grand tournament.

Greeting portraits and posters of players have been installed at various locations across the city, especially around the National Stadium and the roads connecting it to other parts of the city, such as Karsaz, University Road and Shahra-e-Faisal.

Much to people’s delight their city has been decorated with giant banners, panaflexes boasting the display of their favourite players.

This beautification has become a major source of attraction for everyone alike; children and adults, boys and girls who are often seen clicking pictures of themselves alongside these posters.

In addition, special care has been given into the restoration of the National Stadium that was in a shambles previously.

Moreover, the management team has gone an extra mile for the maintenance of the match venue indicating the grandeur that the game is going to be all about this Sunday.