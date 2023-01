Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill got relief from the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday as the court disposed of three cases registered against him in Karachi on the reply of the police.

A two member bench, headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, heard the case on Gill’s request to quash three cases filed in Karachi against him related to making derogatory statements against national institutions.