Karachi police to replace SMGs with revolvers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In order to protect the citizens from accidental firing, orders have been issued for police personnel to keep revolvers or pistols instead of submachine guns and automatic weapons they presently carry.

According to Additional IGP Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh, the personnel deployed on duty do not have sufficient training to use the automatic weapons given to them, which is why there are chances of stray bullets being fired.

This keeps citizens under constant threat of stray bullets, rather than making them feel safe and secure in the presence of police personnel.

