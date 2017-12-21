Karachi police thrash teachers, demanding salary

Observer Report

Karachi

Resorting to their tried and tested method of dispersing ‘unruly’ protesters, the police baton charged and used water cannons against 1,500 teachers in Karachi on Wednesday for demanding salaries and permanent employment.

The teachers, all of whom had cleared the National Testing Service examination, were appointed on merit as primary, secondary and high school teachers for a three-year tenure. As per their appointment orders, the contract of these teachers, which ended last month, was renewable but the government suddenly stopped their salaries and refused to give them permanent orders. In the rest of Sindh, however, NTS-qualified teachers are still drawing their monthly salaries even though their contract has ended. “This discrimination has compelled Karachi-based teachers to come out on the roads,” lamented a lady teacher.

The teachers, most of whom were women, marched from MA Jinnah Road towards the Sindh Assembly and were intercepted by a large number of policemen near the Sindh Secretariat where they were beaten up. After the tussle, around 200 teachers were also taken into custody. Later, the arrested teachers were released on the directives of the education minister, who ordered the renewal of their six-month contract and issuance of permanent orders after proper evaluation.

“A total of 15,000 teachers were inducted in 2014 in Sindh, of which only 1,500 belong to Karachi. Instead of renewing the orders, the education department stopped the salaries of 700 teachers in Karachi,” said Mohammad Aslam, a junior school teacher who was among those leading the protest.