Karachi police register FIR against suspects

Attack on SSP Rao Anwar

Staff Reporter

Karachi police on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against suspects responsible for a suicide attack on Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar.

A day earlier, Anwar’s convoy had been ambushed by assailants as he was heading towards his home in Malir Cantt. A suicide bomber blew himself up near the SSP’s convoy in an attempt on his life, but Anwar escaped unhurt while two other attackers were killed in retaliatory fire by policemen.

Malir Cantt police have registered FIR number 8/2018 and included clauses on damage to property and terrorism.

One of the suspects carried out the suicide attack, police reiterated on Wednesday, while two attackers were killed in an encounter with the police. “Two 9-milimeter pistols were recovered from the two assailants who were killed,” officials said. Separately, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack.

Rao Anwar, called the ‘encounter specialist’ by some, is known for his frequent involvement in the extrajudicial killings of outlaws in so-called police encounters. He has claimed in the past to have killed many militants belonging to various terrorist organisations during his raids.