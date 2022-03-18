Karachi police recovers $1 billion worth of drugs

Karachi: In a historic raid of one of its kind, Karachi police recovered drugs weighing more than 5.5 tons and worth more than $1 billion on Thursday night in Surjani Town.

According to West-Zone Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Nasir Aftab, the team intercepted a car at Northern Bypass and recovered sixteen kilograms of drugs from the vehicle.

During the investigation, said DIGP Nasir, the driver revealed that he was going to offload the drugs in a house located in Surjani Town.

The police then conducted a raid in the identified house and recovered drugs weighing more than 5.5 tons and worth more than $1 billion.