Karachi police officer arrested on charges of working for RAW

OBSERVER REPORT

KARACHI A local police officer was arrested on Monday for allegedly working for Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). According to police officials, the Special Investigation Unit police and other undercover bodies arrested the Assistant Sub-Inspector Shehzad Pervaiz from Gulistan-e-Jauhar in Karachi. The arrested ASI, who is also a resident of Gulestan-e-Juahar, was stationed at the Shahrahe-Faisal police station, the police said, adding that two hand-grenades were also recovered from his possession. According to police reports, the arrested person is affiliated with the MQM-London and was also involved in various terrorist activities in the past. Moreover, the accused was also working as a key member in groups that are accused of being involved in target killings in Karachi However, further investigation in this matter is underway, police authorities notified.