Karachi Police Office attack: Mastermind gunned down by CTD

Karachi: The mastermind behind the attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) last month was gunned down by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, the CTD acted on a tip-off near the Northern Bypass in Manghopir. in which the mastermind of the KPO attack, Iriadullah, and his accomplice, were killed, while two others were arrested.

The CTD officials said that Iriadullah was a commander of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Karachi, while the second terrorist killed was identified as Abdul Waheed.

Karachi Police Office attack

On February 17, three terrorists with suicide jackets entered the building of the KPO. In the hours-long operation that followed, police commandos and paramilitary soldiers cleared the building.

All three terrorists were killed in the operation, and four persons, including two policemen, and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector, embraced martyrdom in the nerve-racking operation that lasted more than four hours.

At least 17 other people, including police and Rangers personnel, were also injured in the terror attack, which occurred after a deadly suicide attack at a Peshawar Civil Lines mosque that left at least 85 dead.