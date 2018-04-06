Karachi police nabs seven outlaws in raids

KARACHI : Karachi Police arrested at least seven suspects including a police personnel in raids in different areas of the city and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession.

According to the details, Police conducted raid in Ayoub Goth area on secret tip of information, wherein at least two street criminals were detained and two Pistols along with five bullets were recovered. Police lodged FIR against the arrested outlaws.

Meanwhile, a police party from Aziz Bhatti Police Station arrested notorious drug peddler Rasheed Babu along with two other accomplices and recovered over 40 kilograms of hash from their possession.

Police sources said that the accused were supplying the narcotics to Shanti Nagar area in a rickshaw when they were arrested.

On the other hand, police also arrested three accused including a police official during raids in different parts of Shah Faisal Colony. Police sources said that the accused were involved in cased of murder, rape and several street crimes.

Orignally published by INP