KARACHI – Police in Sindh capital claimed to detain the man involved in a public sexual harassment incident in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, the incident that sparked huge outrage.

In a recent development, the cops managed to find and take the motorcycle into custody. Police in the provincial capital also made an arrest and claimed that the culprit shared resemblance with the suspect who was captured in CCTV footage groping a woman in Gulistan e Johar.

Police officials maintained that further investigations are underway, and details will be shared with the public in the coming days.

Earlier, police made a sketch of the culprit and shared it widely, as the incident raised questions about the law and order situation in the city.

Sexual violence against women is one of the evils that marred Pakistani society, as such incidents are linked to frustration, power imbalances, gender inequality, and toxic culture.

As such crimes mostly go unreported in our society, one such horrifying incident surfaced in Karachi; CCTV footage captured a naked man who tried assaulting a woman, and that’s without fear of being held by locals.