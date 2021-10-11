Karachi police bust gang involved in sale of stolen cars on OLX

KARACHI – Police on Monday claimed to have a gang involved in the selling of stolen vehicles on an online platform.

The Anti-Vehicles Lifting Cell (AVLC) said that three members of the gang had been arrested for selling the stolen vehicles on OLX, the widely popular online marketplace.

A senior official of AVLC told local media that the gang was operating in DHA Karachi, adding that a car has also been recovered from their possession.

The three suspects were identified as Saeedullah, Daniyal Anwer, and Ehsanullah.

The development comes two days after the AVLC of Karachi police arrested a ringleader of a gang of car snatchers.

Police arrested Ali Hasan Bhayo, who was involved in snatching multiple SUVs, during a raid in the city.

The senior official said that the ringleader had made startling revelations about car snatching in the city, adding that action is being taken in light of the disclosures.