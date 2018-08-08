Karachi police baffled by mysterious child kidnapper

KARACHI : Police in Karachi’s Quaidabad area are looking for a mysterious kidnapper who is abducting children only to torture them for hours before release.

According to police, at least three children were temporarily abducted, tortured and then released after being severely tortured sending shock-waves among residents of Quaidabad area’s Sherpao colony.

Medical reports suggest children were tortured using electric wires and metal nails while one of the three victims was thrown off the roof of an empty building in the area.

A police team also searched the empty building named Mian Khel Manzil after the incident but didn’t find any evidence related to the kidnappings.

SSP Malir Munir Ahmed Sheikh said that the children had severe injury marks on their bodies adding that the criminal could be mentally ill.

