Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta to be brought at par with Lahore: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday said if Allah Almighty gave Pakistan Muslim League-N another chance to form the next government, it would establish records of prosperity and progress in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta would be bring on a par with Lahore.

He said: “Pakistan is home to us all and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab are four federating units combined in a string, and Azad Kashmir is also part of it, and the country would make progress when all of its federating units will progress”.

CM Shahbaz Sharif expressed these views while talking to the PML-N leader from Sindh Senator Saleem Zia, who called on him here.

Matters of mutual interest and political affairs were discussed in the meeting. Provincial Minister for School Education Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan was also present on the occasion.

Shahbaz Sharif said we need to promote the culture of politics of “us” for welfare of people of Pakistan because the people of Pakistan only want resolution of their problems, and progress and prosperity, and those doing negative politics of allegations and lies are the biggest hurdle in the way of progress and prosperity of the country.

He said 22 crore people during the last five years have realized that the leadership of the PML-N has made sincere efforts to resolve their problems, while those who held sit-ins and lockdown have wasted precious time of the people.

He said the government performed excellently to solve problems of the people, and agenda of public performance and prosperity has been advanced despite hurdles. That’s why the PML-N had become the most popular party of the country and its performance is in front of the public.

The CM said the ‘Dharna group’ raised hollow slogans to make new Pakistan. He said change comes through public service, not through hollow claims.

He said those who made claims of change have made records of lies and U-turn and these elements have distorted the shape of old Pakistan in their province.

PML-N Senator from Sindh Saleem Zia said CM Shahbaz Sharif is working day and night for the resolution of problems of the people.

He said we want to make Punjab ‘role model province for other provinces and making untiring efforts for this purpose.

He said the development of the people of Punjab represents vision of the chief minister. He said everybody praises extraordinary hard work of the chief minister for exemplary progress of Punjab.