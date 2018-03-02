Karachi peace vital for security, stability: COAS

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Karachi Corps Headquarters and Malir Garrison on Thursday.

At Corps HQ, Gen Bajwa was given update on security situation of the Province, especially Karachi and operational preparedness of the Corps, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations.

The Army Chief hailed performance of Pakistan Rangers Sindh in maintaining improved security in the metropolitan. He said that peace in national economic hub Karachi was vital for security and stability of Pakistan.

He said that efforts would continue to maintain normalcy in Karachi and the province of Sindh. Later, he addressed officers of Malir Garrison and appreciated officers for their professional excellence towards defence and security of the country.