Karachi peace restored under Nawaz leadership: Shahbaz

Will make Karachi city of lights again

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday, during a visit to the port city, claimed he will “return lights to the city of lights”.

Meeting the party’s local leadership at the Governor House, the chief minister of Punjab met local body representatives, minority, women and youth leaders. Claiming that the PML-N is the party of the people, he said the PML-N will “always be the biggest political party of Pakistan”.

Saturday’s visit by Shahbaz is his first as party president.

Referring to Friday’s apex court verdict against Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab chief minister said the elder Sharif will always remain their leader, and party workers will now have to move forward with strength, courage and patience for the country’s prosperity.

“Authorities and workers must keep unity intact among themselves and overcome personal grievances to work together. No matter the conspiracies political opponents hatch, they cannot harm your strength and unity,” Shahbaz said.

The PML-N president, referring to Karachi, said the situation of the metropolis had deteriorated due to corruption. “If money was not looted, then the situation of the city and the province would have been different. It is my dream to eradicate corruption from Sindh and Karachi and bring development,” he added.

The PML-N president also said that garbage in Karachi had ruined the beauty of the city and added that is his dream to run a metro bus in Karachi.

Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair, at the meeting called Shahbaz a “ray of hope” for the people of Sindh. Referring to him as a symbol of development, he said the people of Sindh and Karachi want him to work for them the way he has worked for Punjab.

“You changed Punjab through hard work and vision,” the governor told Shahbaz saying he had done an extraordinary job for the development for health, education and other sectors. Shahbaz shared on social media that a peaceful and prosperous Karachi is central to Pakistan’s progress. He wrote: “Karachi is mini Pakistan where people of all backgrounds live. PML-N govt restored peace & the cosmopolitan image of the mega city by eliminating terrorism & busting armed gangs under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. Peaceful & prosperous Karachi is central to Pakistan’s progress.”

Shahbaz, who formally took charge of the PML-N last month after a Supreme Court ruling banned former premier Nawaz Sharif from heading the party, also visited Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum.

Flanked by Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair he offered fateha and laid wreaths at the Quaid’s mausoleum. The two also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Earlier, Shahbaz in a meeting with Sindh governor discussed the current political situation of the country.

“PML-N has the vision of prosperity of people through development projects,” Shehbaz told the provincial governor.

CM Punjab also met with a delegation of lawyers, headed by former Supreme Court Bar Association president Yasin Azaad, at the Governor House.

While addressing the delegation, Shahbaz praised the contribution of the lawyers’ community towards the country’s progress. “Lawyer community ran a great movement for restoration of democracy,” said Shahbaz, adding “lawyers play a significant role in dispensing justice to ordinary citizens.” No society can progress without justice and law, he asserted.

Shahbaz also remarked that he will improve the conditions in Karachi if given the chance after the upcoming general elections, which are expected to be held in late July or early August.