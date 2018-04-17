Karachi paying cost of tussle between K-Electric, SSGC: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI : Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said citizens of Karachi paying the cost of tussle between K-Electric and SSGC.

Besides residential areas, hospitals too facing the dilemma of persistent load shedding. K-Electric, SSGC, KW&SB or whatever organization, they must now take this protest seriously. I appeal to the President of Pakistan to solve the conflict between K-Electric and SSGC for provision of required volume of gas to the power suppliers in the city. At least 200mmcfd gas should be supplied to K-Electric so that current power crisis could be solved.

He expressed these views while addressing to a protest demonstration by the elected local government representatives of Karachi which was held outside the head office of K-Electric (KE) on Tuesday against prolonged load-shedding in the city.

Chairman of DMC East Moeed Anwer, Chairman DMC Korangi Syed Nayyar Raza, Vice Chairman DMC East Abdul Rauf, Vice Chairman DMC Central Syed Shakir Ali, City Council Parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi, Chairman of Land Committee Syed Arshad Hassan, Chairman Law Committee Arif Khan Advocate, City Council Parliamentary leader for PML(N) Aman Khan Afridi, ANP parliamentary leader Alam Zaib Alai, JUI-F parliamentary leader Akbar Shah Hashmi, Shuja Haider Advocate of PTI and other members of city council Karachi and elected representatives were present on this occasion.

The demonstrators were holding placards and banners urging K-Electric to stop persistent load shedding and overbilling in Karachi. They also demanded that cutting of power supply for longer durations throughout the day must stop immediately.

Mayor Karachi said that when it comes to Karachi, Government funds get finished. Not a single project was completed in Karachi in last ten years. He said elected local government representatives have proved their responsibility by joining this protest. So far we have not asked people who voted for us to come here in this hot weather, however someone has to do something for the city.

Later Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar leading the protesters went inside the K-Eletric main office and talked to the chief marketing officer Syed Fakhar Alam, director distribution Arshad Iftikhar, director media Sadia Dada, director Rashid Hussain, deputy director protocol Faisal Jahangir and head of HR Rizwan Dalia about prolong load shedding and problems of citizens.

Afterwards while talking to media representatives he said that we have offered K-Electric that many of the issues can be solved on district level also therefore serious efforts and measures should be taken in this connection.

He said we have only this aim to provide relief to the people of Karachi who are suffering due to this situation. He said that Karachi had enough operations and now this city needs development works. K-Electric must overcome this crisis or people of Karachi will have no way but to come on roads to protest against electricity suppliers.

He said we are peaceful citizens, Karachi is the economic hub of the country but the government not paying attention on its issues. Different political outfits ask for votes but not raising any voice for the citizens.

All of Karachi projects are incomplete including K-IV, S-III, Bus rapid transport projects and other projects. Injustice with Karachi must stop now. K-Electric should settle its issues with the SSGC, citizens of Karachi have nothing to do with it and they only need electricity in this acute hot weather especially students who have to appear in the examinations at the centers without electricity. He said these issues must be solved without delay or we will decide our next strategy.

Orignally published by NNI