Karachi operation was not against the MQM-P: Former governor

KARACHI : Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair has said that the Karachi operation, which was launched in 2013 against the criminal elements, was not against the MQM-P.

“The MQM-P is a political reality and it cannot be dismantled,” Zubair said after a meeting with MQM leaders at their Bahadurabad office.

“We have discussed Karachi’s issues and would continue to cooperate with the MQM-P,” he added.

He said that the political parties disagree with each other on several issues. However, he said the PML-N has a good relationship with the MQM-P.

Faisal Sabzwari, the MQM-P leader, said his party has agreed to improve its ties with the PML-N.

The MQM-P leader asked the chief of the election commission to resign, saying that he was responsible for the failure of RTS system.

“Nobody knows where form-45 were filled,” Sabzwari said, referring to the ECP’s decision to upload all the form-45 on its website.

