Karachi not to remain silent, business community to raise voice for rights

Staff Reporter

The Karachi Chamber and all seven industrial town associations have unanimously resolved that Karachi’s entire Business & Industrial Community will not remain silent anymore but would surely raise strong one voice under KCCI’s umbrella to get the common issues resolved which are being suffered since long only due to sheer negligence of all three tiers of the government including federal, provincial and local governments.

“If the government fails to pay attention to our demands, particularly those pertaining to improving the dilapidated infrastructure in all industrial zones of Karachi and provision of uninterrupted gas, electricity and water supplies, the business & industrial community will vocally criticize the government and also come out on streets to protest till all our valid demands are fulfilled”, Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Site Association of Industry (SAI), Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI), Landhi Association of Trade & Industry (LATI), Federal B. Area Association of Trade & Industry (FBATI), North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry (BQATI), Site Superhighway Association of Trade & Industry (SSATI) resolved at a meeting held at Karachi Chamber.

The meeting was attended by General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, President KCCI Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan, Senior Vice President Arshad Islam, Vice President Shahid Ismail, Former President Junaid Esmail Makda, Former Senior Vice President Jawed Bilwani, President SAI Suleman Chawla, Vice President NKATI Fawad Elahi, President FBATI Abdullah Abid, Vice President LATI Riaz Ahmed, Former Chairman LATI Zain Bashir, President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan, KATI representative Ehthesham Uddin, President SSATI Shaheen Sarwana, President BQATI Rana Naveed Shakoor, KCCI Managing Committee Members and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the SG BMG stated that a misconception has emerged as many industrialists feel that KCCI takes up the issues of small traders and commercial importers only whereas the small traders are of the opinion that the Chamber pays attention to industries only. “Both are wrong as KCCI has been paying equal attention to all the issues either being faced by small traders, commercial importers or by any industrialist without any discrimination”, he added. President KCCI Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan stated that the reason for summoning today’s meeting with all industrial town associations was to discuss the general economic issues and common problems being suffered by the entire business community of Karachi and accordingly devise strategies strictly in consultation with all stakeholder. He also underscored that all industrial town associations must make collective efforts to fight for the rights of the entire business community.

“We will surely become an indispensable force but we all have to join hands in larger interest of not just Karachi but the entire country”, he added. Focal Person of KCCI’s Committee to Maintain Liaison with Industrial Town Associations and Former President KCCI Junaid Esmail Makda, in his remarks, stressed the need to focus on some particular issues first and timely raise voice to get them resolved.