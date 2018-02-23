Karachi needs more cancer hospitals: Mayor

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar paid a visit to Kiran Hospital at Safoora Goth where he met with the chairman of Sports and Culture Committee Aijaz Ahmed Khan and enquired after his health.

Chairman Works Committee Hassan Naqvi, Chairman Parks Committee Khurram Farhan and Chairperson of Media Management Committee Sabheen Ghori accompanied him on this occasion, said a press release.

The Mayor during visit said that owing to its increasing population Karachi needs more cancer treatment and diagnosis hospitals.

Food items which are injurious to health and environmental pollution lead to spread of this dangerous ailment which is a matter of concern.

He said particularly our youth are in danger of suffering from this disease due to the use of pan, gutkha, menpuri and smoking. Serious efforts are required in this connection.

The Mayor asked about the treatment provided to Aijaz Ahmed Khan at the hospital and said it is good to see that Kiran Hospital has well standard facilities for treatment of cancer.

He said patients suffering from cancer are being taken to Karachi from interior Sindh for treatment if they had this facility in their city they would not have to travel so long.

He urged the welfare organizations and well offs to feel the pain of poor and middle class and come forward to help the needy people because treatment of cancer cost very high.

He said KMC would provide all possible cooperation in all such projects.—APP

