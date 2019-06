Staff Reporter

NAB Karachi has recommended an inquiry against Utility Store Corporation Karachi in its Regional Board Meeting (RBM) held under chairmanship of DG NAB Karachi for their alleged embezzlement of rupees millions in their accounts and store inventories.

The special internal Audit of sore accounts of USC Karachi South was conducted for the period from July 2010 to March 2018, which revealed that embezzlement of Rs 110 million from various stores of Karachi.