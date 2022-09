Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, has been declared the “most polluted city” in the world.

Per the Air Quality Index report, the AQI of Karachi was recorded at 160, while Lahore was placed in the second spot with 158 AQI.

Hangzhou, Dhaka, and Delhi secured third, fourth, and fifth places with 155, 154, and 152 AQIs, respectively.

On the contrary, Oslo, Norway; Phnom Penh, Cambodia; and Portland, USA were the least polluted cities in the world with 4, 4, and 5 AQIs, respectively.

