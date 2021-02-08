Karachi: Militant gunned down, 5 others arrested in CTD operation

KARACHI – The Counter-Terrorism Department says they have killed a terror suspect and arrested five others including a foreigner after crossfire in the Sindh capital early Monday morning.

CTD in-charge Raja Umar Khattab told the local media that the suspects were present in a building in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town area when they took the action on a tip-off. During the exchange of fire, the official added, the terrorists also hurled a hand grenade on CTD’s armoured vehicle.

The anti-terror force has also recovered explosive material, suicide jackets, Kalashnikovs, hundreds of bullets and a rickshaw laden with explosive material from the terrorists before sending for a forensic examination. The arrested terrorists are yet to be identified.

The successful raid follows NACTA’s warning of terrorist “planning a VBIED attack on an unspecified important government department” in the metropolis “in the near future”.

Over the last weekend, the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department in a joint operation with Pakistan Rangers – Sindh had apprehended a terrorist planning a terrorist attack on law enforcement agencies and sensitive installations in Karachi.

The arrested terrorist was identified as Zakirullah alias Shafiullah alias Zahid Ali s/o Taj Muhammad, who had recently returned from Afghanistan, and had been affiliated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and Daesh.