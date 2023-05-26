Karachi mayorship? PPP approaches JUI-F

Karachi: It is still to be seen who wins the Karachi mayorship. With Jamat-e-Islami (JI) receiving the support of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has reportedly approached the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) seeking its support for the mayor slot.

The PPP’s Karachi division has requested JUI-F’s support in the election for the mayor and deputy mayor of the city. Even though both parties have vowed to work together, the JUI-F will announce its final decision on the matter following a consultation with its central leadership.

Saeed Ghani, the president of the PPP in Karachi, and Javed Nagori, the general secretary, met with Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro, the general secretary of the JUI-F in Sindh, to discuss the potential alliance.

The two politicians met to address issues pertaining to several cities and union councils as well as the approaching municipal elections in Karachi.

JI wins support of PTI

The PTI announced last week that it was supporting JI for the coveted position of Karachi mayor and claimed that the PPP, the provincial government, had rigged the pre-election process.

As a result of this event, Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman of JI is in a good position to win the mayorship.

PTI spokesperson alleged that the PPP, through the Sindh Police, was “abducting” elected representatives of the party before they can be sworn in.