Karachi mayor to be elected through show of hands

The Sindh government on Friday informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that the mayor of Karachi will be elected through a show of hands.The clarification from Sindh government comes after the election commission had asked local government ministry to inform the election body about the Karachi mayor election process.

The provincial government further said that mayor election will take place through a show of hands method in as per Sindh Local Govt Amendment Act.Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the schedule of the mayor and deputy mayor election in Sindh.

The election of the mayor and deputy mayor will take place on June 15 while the nomination paper can be submitted by June 9-10.The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) schedule stated that the Returning Officer will check the nomination papers on June 11 and the finalized list of candidates will be released on June 14.On June 16, the Returning Officers will announce the results whereas the successful candidates will take oath on June 19.