Karachi mass transit woes

IT was my first time to Karachi and I was excited to explore the country’s biggest metropolitan city. But I was shocked to see to the city’s overall condition. Apart from water scarcity, load-shedding, inundated streets, and stinking heaps of garbage, the pathetic public transport system disappointed me the most.

Being a student and frugal, I mostly used public transport for travelling, during which I found as if I have entered back into the past century. The eroded and dilapidated buses and vans with overloaded passengers irked me a lot. Near Malir, I saw a mini-van with no windows carrying passengers, giving an impression of an old vehicle inside which a bomb was exploded.

While the public transportation system in Karachi has always been in a deplorable condition, the construction work on the Green Line Metro Bus project is being carried out at snail’s pace. The authorities concerned and the city’s mayor should join hands to tackle this chronic issue of Karachi mass transit system and provide a proper innovative transportation system to residents of the largest city of Pakistan.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI

Nagar, Gilgit-Baltistan.

