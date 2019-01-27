Karachi marriage hall owners call off strike

If Bani Gala can be regularised, so can Karachi’s buildings: Farooq

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The owners of marriage halls in Karachi have called-off their today’s strike after assurance by the Sindh Local Bodies Minister, Saeed Ghani, on Saturday that no wedding hall will be demolished in the metropolis on Monday.

Rana Raees, the President of Marriage Hall Association, said, “The strike call was taken back after the Sindh LB Minister, Saeed Ghani, assured them not to demolish their halls”.

Earlier in the day, marriage hall owners had decided to shutdown marriage halls from today onwards for an indefinite period of time over notices issued by the Sindh Building Control Authority.

Rana Raees Ahmed, president of the association, made the announcement on Saturday while addressing a protest demonstration outside the SBCA’s head office in Civic Centre.

According to officials, SCBA is scheduled to begin its anti-encroachment operation from Monday.

Speaking to the media, Senior politician Farooq Sattar on Saturday responded to Supreme Court’s order to raze all encroachments across the city and said if Bani Gali can be regularised then buildings in Karachi as well.

Sattar said, “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf used to boast before the elections they had an economic plan ready. If they wanted to go to the International Monetary Fund, why didn’t they go in August?”

