Karachi man sentenced to 12 years in jail for sharing ex-wife’s objectionable pictures on social media

KARACHI – A district court has awarded a 12-year jail term to a man for sharing objectionable pictures of his ex-wife on social media.

District and Sessions’ Judge Khalid Hussain Shahani announced the verdict. The court also imposed a fine of Rs3 million on the convict named Arshad Hadi.

Hadi had shared the pictures on Facebook in 2016 after which the woman had launched a complaint against him.

As per details, the former couple had shifted to the United Arab Emirates after marriage. The victim later approached a court in Sharjah and got divorced. She also filed a harassment case against him but it was later withdrawn.

After divorce, the woman came back to Karachi when her former husband started blackmailing her with some objectionable pictures and threatened him to post it on social media.

After the woman rejected his demands, Arshad Hadi shared the pictures in order to defame her.