KARACHI – The menace of sexual violence continues unabated in Pakistan, and now another disgraceful incident surfaced as a veiled woman was harassed.

Clips being widely shared online show face of man who groped a woman in Orangi Town area of the metropolis – weeks after another incident of sexual harassment in Gulistan e Jauhar.

The CCTV clip shows a woman walking in a deserted street who was subjected to sexual harassment by a motorcyclist who touched her on the back and escaped before getting nabbed by locals.

The face of the culprit was clearly visible in the footage which helped police to take quick action to stop the deteriorating situation.

خواتین کو ہراساں کرنے کا گلستان جوہر جیسا واقعہ اورنگی ٹاؤن میں سامنے آیا،@BBhuttoZardari @AseefaBZ

کچھ خدا کا خوف کریں

اس طرف توجہ دیں جو قصور وار ہیں ان کو قرار واقعی سزا دلوائیں تاکہ ایسے واقعات دوبارہ نہ ہوں pic.twitter.com/RLGmiPx5rd — Kiran Arif (@KiranArif20) July 22, 2023

Amid the outrage, district West cops held the accused. The victim woman recorded her statement to the local cops. The accused has been identified as Adeel Baig, who was detained with the help of CCTV clips and local help.

Earlier in July, another woman was sexually assaulted by masked man who removed his shorts and harassed the victim.