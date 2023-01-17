Karachi local bodies elections: PPP victorious with 93 seats, JI 86, PTI 40

Karachi: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday released the results of the local bodies elections in Karachi, with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerging as the largest party.

On Sunday, the ECP conducted local bodies elections on 235 of the total 246 seats. Despite the polling ending at 5 pm, the results were delayed, which prompted rigging allegations from the opposition parties on the ruling PPP.

However, the ECP claimed that the results were compiled transparently, while the PPP-led government also denied its involvement in rigging the polls.

According to the official results, of the 235 union committees (UCs) up for grabs, PPP emerged with victories on 93 UCs, JI secured second place with 86, PTI 40, PML-N 7, JUI-F and independent 3, while the Tehreek-e-Labbaik secured (TLP) 2 seats.

No party managed to secure a simple majority in the City Council, due to which all eyes are now set on the runner-up, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), whose decision of alliance will determine the next mayor of the city.

PPP, the largest party in the province, Monday ruled out any possibility of forming a coalition with the PTI. He, however, added that the party was open to talks with the JI.

Meanwhile, in a late-night press conference, Karachi JI chief Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman claimed that the elections were rigged and that the first position of the JI was snatched. He declared that the next mayor of Karachi would belong to the JI.

“We have won over 100 seats. Last night we were provided forms 11 and 12 of those [100] UCs,” he said, adding that by early morning, the results changed.

So far, the JI has not dropped any hint as to which side it would lean for the mayoral election. “The PPP stole the JI’s mandate,” Hafiz Naeem said.

“If we do not get the simple majority then will consult the party to make an alliance,” he said.