Karachi Literature Festival set to celebrate event of decade

Staff Reporter

The Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) is all set to celebrate its milestone 10th edition this year from 1-3 March 2019, Having ‘The Focus is Tomorrow,’ as the festival theme, the much-awaited festival has a lot to offer this year as well.

Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director, Oxford University Press (OUP), shared details of the 10th KLF in a press conference held at the Arts Council of Pakistan. He said that over 235 speakers and authors from Pakistan, UK, USA, Russia, France, Italy, Germany, Belgium, UAE, India, and Canada will participate in the event. Around 20 book launches are planned this year which will be a highlight for book lovers.

There will be over 80 sessions, representing 13 languages, featuring talks/interviews, panel discussions, Urdu mushaira, English poetry readings, satire, performing arts, and film screenings. The KLF-Infaq Foundation Urdu Literature Prize will be awarded to the best book of prose or poetry in Urdu published during 2017-18.

