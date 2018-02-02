Karachi Literature Festival program, book prizes shortlists announced

Staff Reporter

The 9th Karachi Literature Festival (KLF), the country’s most anticipated literary event, is scheduled to be held on 9, 10, and 11 February 2018 in the metropolis. A vibrant program of talks, interviews, panel discussions, readings, book launches, English poetry readings/slam, Urdu mushaira, Sindhi Mushairo, stand-up comedy, author signings, performing arts, film screenings, open mic, book fair, and literary awards has been lined up. With ideas and subjects as diverse as cricket, child abuse, writing autobiographies, and pop culture being explored at the KLF, the event promises to be a literary and cultural feast.

Around 200 Pakistani and 30 international authors and speakers from ten countries will participate. Francis Robinson and Noor-ul-Huda Shah will be the keynote speakers at the inauguration and the closing ceremony will be addressed by Anwar Maqsood, Amit Chaudhuri and Mani Shankar Aiyar. There will be 26 book launches and more than 70 sessions.

This was announced by Managing Director, Oxford University Press (OUP), and Founder, Director, Karachi Literature Festival, and Co-founder, Children’s Literature Festival Ameena Saiyid at a press conference here on Thursday.

Kesho Scott, Tahira Naqvi, A.G. Noorani, Saif Mahmood, Sheela Reddy, Y Venugopal Reddy, Amarjit Chandan, Isambard Wilkinson, José Oliver, Jürgen Wasim Frembgen, Ibrahim Waheed Ogaru, Aurélie Salvaire, Amardeep Singh, Claire Chambers, Kamila Shamsie, Qaisra Shahraz, and Victoria Schofield are some of the international authors participating in the festival.

“Karachi Literature Festival, the ninth in this city, is like a beacon whose light spreads out far beyond the grounds of the Beach Luxury Hotel—indeed, far beyond this city and country,” said Ameena Saiyid. “The Festival has grown rapidly. Attendance rose from roughly 5,000 in 2010 to 200,000 in 2017” she added.