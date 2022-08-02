National Stadium in Karachi and Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the scheduled seven-match Pakistan vs England T20I series in September.

Jos Buttler’s side is visiting Pakistan for the first time in seventeen years.

England will play seven T20Is from 20 September to 2 October during the first part of the tour with the National Stadium hosting four matches on 20, 22, 23, and 25 September, before the action moves to the Gaddafi Stadium where the remaining three matches will be played on 28 and 30 September and 2 October.

The T20 matches will mark the end of the first leg of the tour with England returning for three Tests in December after the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

All T20 matches will start at 7:30 PM PKT.

Pakistan vs England series will kick off a busy window for the Green shirts with New Zealand also visiting Pakistan twice– first for two Tests and three ODIs in December/January and then in April for five ODIs and five T20Is – followed by West Indies who will arrive for three T20Is in late January with the 50-over ACC Asia Cup capping the window.

The complete schedule of the England Test series, as well as the New Zealand and the West Indies series, will be announced in due course.

Apart from five Tests, eight ODIs, and 15 T20Is in the 2022-23 season, Pakistan will also stage 187 men’s domestic matches in six senior competitions, 33 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 fixtures, and 19 Pakistan Junior League 2022 games.

Pakistan vs England T20 Series Schedule:

Tuesday, 20 Sep – 1st T20I, Karachi

Thursday, 22 Sep – 2nd T20I, Karachi

Friday, 23 Sep – 3rd T20I, Karachi

Sunday, 25 Sep – 4th T20I, Karachi

Wednesday, 28 Sep – 5th T20I, Lahore

Friday, 30 Sep – 6th T20I, Lahore

Sunday, 2 Oct – 7th T20I, Lahore