Karachi Kings rout Islamabad United by 5 wickets

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Karachi Kings kept their nerves in check to beat Islamabad United by five wickets in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Kings, who were chasing a 184-run target set by United, finished with a score of 187-5 with eight balls to spare.

The Imad Wasim-led side lost their first player in the very first over, when Babar Azam was run out by Shadab Khan on a ball by Dale Steyn.

Sharjeel Khan, who contributed 38 runs from 20 balls, was caught by wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi off Rumman Raees in the sixth over.